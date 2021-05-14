Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme

According to NBC4i, A female massage therapist spent years reaching out to Ohio State football players, offering sessions that sometimes led to sexual encounters, according to an investigation released Thursday by the university.
Ohio State released the details of an independent investigation of the therapist, a 41-year-old from the Cleveland area. It determined that 34 football players from 2018 to ’21 knew of the therapist, that nine interacted with her (either directly or over social media), that 20 received massages and that five had sexual encounters with her.
The encounters took place off-campus at an apartment or hotel rooms. Players sometimes paid for the massages, although other times she offered them for free.
For the full NBC4 story click here
All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft
All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft
1. Justin Fields - Chicago Bears 11th Overall Pick1 of 15
2. Pete Werner - New Orleans Saints 2nd Round Pick2 of 15
3. Josh Myers - Green Bay Packers 2nd Round Pick3 of 15
4. Wyatt Davis - Minnesota Vikings 3rd Round Pick4 of 15
5. Trey Sermon - San Francisco 49ers 3rd Round Pick5 of 15
6. Baron Browning - Denver Broncos 3rd Round Pick6 of 15
7. Tommy Togiai - Cleveland Browns 4th Round Pick7 of 15
8. Luke Farrell - Jacksonville Jaguars 5th Round Pick8 of 15
9. Shaun Wade - Baltimore Raves 5th Round Pick9 of 15
10. Jonathon Cooper - Denver Broncos 7th Round Pick10 of 15
11. Justin Hilliard - San Francisco 49ers Undrafted Free Agent11 of 15
12. Tuf Borland - Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free AgentSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Blake Haubeil - Tennessee Titans Undrafted Free Agent13 of 15
14. Drue Chrisman - Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Free Agent14 of 15
15. Jake Hausmann - Detroit Lions Undrafted Free Agent15 of 15
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Pose’s Angelica Ross Set To Appear In ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Calling It Her “All Time Favorite” Look
- Must See: This Timely Feature Film ‘The Rest Of Us’ Explores Mental Health & Suicide Prevention
- Gorilla Glue Girl Gives Nicki Minaj Props For Shoutout On “Fractions”
- Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’
- Angie’s Motivation: “20 Mins Of Doing Something Is More Valuable Than 20 Mins Of Talking Of It”
- Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme
- Life Sentence Over Weed Conviction Upheld Is For ‘Habitual Offender’ In Mississippi
- Tune Into This Black Girl Magic: 2021 Urban One Honors Will Acknowledge ‘Women Leading the Change’
- The Lo Down: J.Cole Addresses Fight With Diddy + 15-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Pop Smoke
- Nina Parker Created A Stylish Space For Plus Size Women With Her Macy’s Collection
Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com