The 614
HomeThe 614

Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, A female massage therapist spent years reaching out to Ohio State football players, offering sessions that sometimes led to sexual encounters, according to an investigation released Thursday by the university.

Ohio State released the details of an independent investigation of the therapist, a 41-year-old from the Cleveland area. It determined that 34 football players from 2018 to ’21 knew of the therapist, that nine interacted with her (either directly or over social media), that 20 received massages and that five had sexual encounters with her.

The encounters took place off-campus at an apartment or hotel rooms. Players sometimes paid for the massages, although other times she offered them for free.

For the full NBC4 story click here

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

15 photos Launch gallery

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Continue reading All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State University is known for its top-notch football program and that means OSU is home to many great players. A total of 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were drafted into the NFL in this year's draft.  This is the eighth time that Ohio State has had at least ten players go to the NFL in a single draft season.  In addition to that Ohio State had five other Buckeyes that were drafted as free agents.  Ohio State is tied with Alabama for the NFL record of the most players drafted from a team in a three-year span totaling twenty-nine players! We've broken down a list of all of the Buckeyes who that that call this year and are headed to the pros, in the order they went. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close