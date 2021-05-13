Diva’s Daily Dirt: Phylicia Rashad Returning To Howard University

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Phylicia Rashad Returning To Howard University

Howard University announced on Wednesday that multi-award winning TV, stage and film actress and director Phylicia Rashad as Dean of its College of Fine Arts. She will begin her new role on July 1 and will report to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.

In an interview with Variety,

Rashad says she was honored and surprised by her appointment.

“I never saw myself

as a dean, But then, I’ve never thought of myself as many things that I’ve been. “It’s a privilege to be a part of reestablishing the College of Fine Arts, to engage with the administration, the faculty, the students, the alumni, as well as artists around the country. It’s exciting to think about building towards a future with a College of Fine Arts

