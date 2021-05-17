CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Delta is the first major U.S. airline to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all new hires.
The company announced its decision in a statement saying the policy will go into effect Monday, May 17th.
The company employees approximately 74,000 people which the company says 60% have received a vaccination. This mandate only applies to new hires, but current employees are strongly encouraged to receive a shot.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Delta Airlines to Require COVID Vaccination for All New Hires was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com