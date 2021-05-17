4 Moments We Loved From The Urban One Honors

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last night the Urban One Honors aired on CleoTV. The monumental night in Black culture highlighted women making power moves in the entertainment industry and beyond. From political figure Stacey Abrams to Dr. Ala Stanford, the doctor who founded The Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium, the list of honorees was filled with prestigious change makers within our community.

While the highlights from the evening were plentiful, there were a few key moments that stood out the most. On the fashion forefront was Erica Campbell’s gorgeous little black dress. On the musical side, we had a riveting performance by R&B soul singer Jazmine Sullivan. We were deeply moved by Stacey Abrams acceptance speech, which highlighted the resilience of Black women everywhere. Lastly, we enjoyed the “We Are Family” song sang at the end of the show, which accurately summed up the bond that Black people experience when they get together.

If you missed the Urban One Honors, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are 4 amazing moments from a memorable night in Black entertainment.

1. Jazmine Sullivan’s performance of “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Who has a voice more sultry than Jazmine Sullivan? The R&B crooner shared her musical flavor during her performance of “Pick Up Your Feelings” from her EP Heaux Tales.

2. Stacey Abrams acceptance speech

Stacey Abrams was among the many powerful women honored at last nights Urban One Awards. Her words not only penetrated the hearts of all the listeners, she continues to motivate women everywhere to take a stand against the continued injustices faced by Black people. She is powerful, indeed!

3. Erica Campbell’s Little Black Dress

Erika Campbell shut the red carpet all the way down in this simple, yet extremely stylish black dress. “I got an original piece from my friend, Al Johnson,” said the gospel powerhouse. “I saw this picture and I sent it to him and he picked the fabric and he made it happen! The outfit looks like a party. I’m super excited about that. And then something nice and sleek.”

4. We Are Family!

What a way to end a show! All of or celebrity favorites hit the stage to perform a medley of hits. “We Are Family” was the perfect way to conclude a monumental night of honoring Black Excellence.

