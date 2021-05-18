25th Annual Webby Awards Honors Its Biggest Names Yet Like Oprah, Pharrell and More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some of the biggest names were honored at this year’s 25th Annual Webby Awards hosted by actress and activist Jameela Jamil. Oprah Winfrey, Megan Thee Stallion, Amorphous, Jemele Hill, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal are among the list of winners who were recognized. The 25th show is dedicated to honoring the outstanding individuals, organizations and projects that discovered creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to assist the world in staying connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Achievement awards were included in this year’s roundup of winners for their outstanding work on the Internet and winners like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were acknowledged in the list. Two new special achievement awards were launched through The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Pharrell Williams was awarded the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for his groundbreaking endeavors working towards racial equity in education and entrepreneurship by empowering a new generation of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Motivation (S.T.E.A.M.M.) through his non-profit, YELLOW. He is also being celebrated for supporting Black and Latinx business owners through his newest non-profit, Black Ambition.

Yara Shahidi was also awarded an inaugural award for Webby Advocate of the Year, due to her longstanding commitment to utilizing her platform to influence and vocalize issues that impact the Black community and BIPOC communities at large. The Academy recognized her for continuing to educate her audience about political issues and the voting process. This first-ever Advocate of the Year Award was selected by a committee chaired by the NAACP and IADAS and aims to honor an individual hereafter, who uses their online platform to amplify their commitment to social justice advocacy.

President of The Webby Awards, Claire Graves, shared, “This past year, the Internet kept us together when the only option was being apart.”

Graves speaks to the significance of this major milestone celebrating the 25th Annual Webby Awards this year. “Our connection has been everything, and our 2021 Winners are a testament to this. They have entertained us, helped us uplift one another, explained complex issues affecting our world and inspired global movements,” Graves continued.

Networks were acknowledged for their work last year as well. The Academy announced Comedy Central as the Webby Media Company of the Year, for earning the most honors across all Webby categories and an impressive 14 wins overall. HBO, National Geographic, Condé Nast and CNN were among those in close reach for Webby Media Company of the Year.

Fans can watch the virtual show and experience the hallmark 5-word speeches here. Be sure to check out the full list of Webby Winners here.

