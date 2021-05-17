The Morning Hustle
Ab-Soul Announces That His New Album Is Coming Soon

All eyes are definitely on Top Dawg Entertainment right now following the much-deserved recent hype of Isaiah Rashad’s new Duke Deuce-assisted single “Lay wit Ya” and upcoming album The House Is Burning. With TDE fans now in a frenzy over who could be next to drop out the roster — we’re looking at you hard, K. Dot! — it now appears that notoriously silent member Ab-Soul may actually be the one next up to bat.

Going on a sort of Twitter rant a few hours ago, the Control System emcee let off a few things of interest, starting off with, as he put it, “Few random things I been wantin to share… [sic]” From there he went on about his love for rising female hip-hop star Coi Leray (“I think @coi_leray is the flyest right now”), respect for Robin Thede’s new hit HBO series (“A Black Lady Sketch Show is hilarious”), surprising props to a ’90s music icon and an iconic ’90s movie all in one sentence (“N a special s/o to @tevincampbelll as Powerline in A Goofy Movie.”) and finally the announcement everyone was hoping for. “That’s all I got right now… Album comin soon…,” was all he wrote to all one million of his followers, yet the news was met with ample amounts of excitement from casual rap fans and his loyal fanbase alike.

“HOW SOON THOUGH??? NEED MORE FROM THE PASTOR!!!,” one fan jokingly wrote, meanwhile another showed a bit more doubt by writing, “N***a, it’s always coming soon,” which funny enough gained a handful of likes from many agreeing fans. While it’s very true that Ab is the king of telling us the album is “coming soon,” we can’t think of a more perfect time to drop an album than during all of this current hype around all things TDE. We’ve got out fingers crossed that it’s not for play-play this time!

Take a look at his Twitter rant below, and let’s welcome back the good homie Ab-Soul — it’s been way too long!

[caption id="attachment_251308" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kendrick Lamar/ Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Top Dawg Entertainment might just have the most talented roster in music today, hence why each release from one of its stars causes shock waves throughout the industry. TDE boss Top Dawg tweeted out a date for next month attached to a mystery release some expect to be Kendrick Lamar’s return to the world. “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE,” read the tweet from the TDE founder. The tweet features a timer and the TDE logo, with the end of the short clip revealing “5/7/21” but nothing else. The speculation occurring online at the moment is sky high, but the label likes to do things differently than most. https://twitter.com/dangerookipawaa/status/1387410917327917059 Between Lamar, the beloved SZA, SchooHboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Reason, Isiah Rashad, and Lance Skiiiwalker, a new full-length from any of them would be a huge musical event. K-Dot hasn’t dropped a full-length studio album since 2017’s DAMN., and he was the lead curator of the Black Panther: The Album release. There have been reports that the Compton wordsmith would be leaning into a rock-influenced sound for his next album, another leap forward from Lamar. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! SZA’s last release Ctrl was also in 2017, and she dropped a pair of singles in “Hit Different” and “Good Days” from what most expect to be her sophomore release. She also featured alongside Doja Cat for the “Kiss Me More” track. Ab-Soul has been away from the album release schedule since 2016, but he had a relatively active 2020 with features and the surprise “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” single. Jay Rock’s slept-on Redemption in 2018 was his last full-length, and ScHoolboy Q’s last drop was 2019’s CrasH Talk. Check out the Twitter reactions to Top Dawg’s tweet below. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE   

Ab-Soul Announces That His New Album Is Coming Soon  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

