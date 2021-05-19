LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Someone should give Higher Learning podcast hosts Van Lathan and Rachael Lindsay a humanitarian award for their valiant attempt to get through the thick skull of Michael Rapaport about his penchant to post violent videos of Black people on his social media. Be clear. We said it was an attempt, not a success story.

According to Bossip. Lathan attempted to level with Rapaport about why posting the violent content is damaging to the Black community,

“On my social media, I don’t post any of these videos. I post no videos of violence. No videos of violence against Black people, no police beatings. I didn’t post the Goerge Floyd video,” Lathan calmly explains.

“I post none of that. The reason I don’t post any of that stuff; there’s two things. Number 1, Black Americans are continuously triggered by these images… What they’re also continuously triggered by is a national almost worldwide narrative that we are inherently hyper-violent and prone to criminality. What I’m telling you, is that by you taking the time on your social media page to continuously hype and continuously promote negative images of black people… you’re harming the community.”

Rapaport, while applying chapstick to his dry lips, replied in the most dismissive, bullheaded manner, “If the s#!t’s funny I’m gonna post it!”

His tone-deaf explanation mentions that he pulls the content from other pages run by Black people, so all is fair—deep sigh.

Rapaport is no stranger to controversy. Just recently, he was Kevin Durant’s verbal punching bag and leaked the virtual exchange from their DMs to the public for some sort of sympathy.

We just want to know when someone is going to take his phone away for good. It’s about time.

Michael Rapaport Remains Willfully Tone-Deaf As Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay Explain Harmful Images of Black People was originally published on hiphopwired.com

