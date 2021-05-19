Hip-Hop Spot: Mulatto Finally Makes Name Change Official + 50 Cent’s Foundation Looks Out For At-Risk Houston Students

50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation Donates To Business Program For At-Risk Houston Students
After announcing his big move to Houston recently, 50 Cent is already giving back to his new community by launching a new after school business program for students in the area. On behalf of his organization G-Unity Foundation, Fiddy dropped the $300K donation as a way to launch what he’s officially calling The G-Unity Business Lab in order to teach the kiddos all things entrepreneurship.
The business program is partnered with the Houston Independent School District, who actually matched his $300K donation to give the full total a whopping $600,000.
Mulatto Makes Her Name Change Official
Speaking of making moves, it looks like rapper Mulatto has officially changed her name to LATTO moving forward. While speaking with us on The Morning Hustle, she mentioned wanting to do a big rollout with the official change, but people started noticing the change on various music streaming services.
“F*ck it, I’ll change my name,” she raps in a recent IG video as the new single blares in the background, also spitting, “but I bet they still gon’ find something!” The verse continues to spell out the official name change, boldly stating, “New money, new crib, new whip, new name — I’m still that bitch!” May the baddest win in the world of female emcees, but we’re just glad Big Latto made a conscious decision that showed both respect for herself and our culture as Black people. Terms like “mulatto” foster an unneeded sense of competition in our race, especially amongst our women, so one step towards ending that is simply good in any rhyme book. Props. How do you feel about the name change?
