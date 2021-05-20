Milwaukee Rapper Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla, a rapper hailed from Milwaukee, was found dead inside a burning vehicle this past Tuesday (May 18). Police in the city will now investigate Gwalla’s death as a homicide.

Local outlet CBS 58 reports that the 42-year-old Gwalla, real name Lamonn C. Young, was found dead near Hawley Road and Martin Drive, adding to a recent rash of homicides that have ravaged the Wisconsin city. Gwalla’s death triggered a response from a local activist who spoke up regarding Gwalla’s death and its impact on Milwaukee.

“A lot of talent is gone, it’s gone way too soon,” activist Tracey Dent said to CBS 58. “It’s a sense of urgency right now because people are scared, you know, they’re scared to come out of their house, because someone is getting shot or killed every single day.”

While the city’s murder numbers are on pace to match 2021’s numbers as of this writing, non-fatal shooting incidents have nearly doubled in comparison to 2020’s numbers.

City police are asking the public to assist with the investigation by providing tips or leads to capture the person or persons who murdered Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla.

