Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Phor Speaks on Importance of Mental Health [Video]

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Phor is keenly aware of its importance. After publicly dealing with his own mental health, the reality star dropped some candid advice about coping for those with similar challenges.

Today, Thursday, May 20, is Mental Health Action Day, and the MTV Entertainment Group has hosted mental health-themed events and programming throughout the month. Part of that mission has included utilizing the brand’s own talent to reach out to BIPOC communities where the stigma of addressing mental health too often can prevent people from seeking or accepting aid.

In the last season of Black Ink: Chicago, Phor publicly suffered from a bout of depression, and viewers throughout the world expressed overwhelming support for him during his difficult time. He has since become an advocate for mental health, and offered up some words for Mental Health Action Day.

“Having somebody just to vent to and talk to and understand you…to actually listen to your pain and things that bother you, and give you advice to help heal you and help to move forward—I mean, what better advice is that, ya know?,” said Phor. “There’s no other better advice than that.”

Some of MTV’s partners include Color Of Change and Black Girls Smile, among others, with the hope of reaching as many communities with their message of treating mental health just like any other health issue (“Because mental health is health,” adds Phor).

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, such programs are more necessary than ever.

“A year into the pandemic, as mental health struggles have skyrocketed, we brought together more than 1,300 partners to not only meet the moment but also drive a movement of action on a public health crisis that affects every one of us,” said Erika Soto-Lamb, VP of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “From storytelling to creating content, together we can shatter stigma and normalize the act of getting help for those who need it.”

Check out Phor’s spot below. Find out more about Mental Health Action Day right here.

