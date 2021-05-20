LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If we haven’t learned anything from 2020, we have most definitely learned this, in the midst of the pandemic, when the normal shut down you had to have more than one iron in the fire to survive the new normal. Now in 2021 as we are slowly returning to pre-pandemic normal the fruits of doing something new is bearing fruit for an Urban One/Cleveland Browns DJ named Ryan Wolf.

Ryan Gullatt AKA DJ Ryan Wolf can be heard feeding souls lyrical libations on the Hip Hop airwaves of Z1079 and the crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium as the house DJ for the Cleveland Browns, however this summer DJ Ryan Wolf will be feeding people something of actual substance with his new restaurant coming to Cleveland Heights ‘The Haunted House Restaurant’.

Ryan “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt is a part of a group set to open what will be known as “The Haunted House Restaurant” at 13463 Cedar Rd. Melt Bar & Grille previously closed its location at the same address after its lease came to an end amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

Congratulations Cleveland’s own DJ Ryan Wolf !! Read More

DJ Ryan Wolf Restaurant ‘The Haunted House Restaurant’ Comes To Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Power 107.5: