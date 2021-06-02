Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest

CLOSE
Take our “Which HBCU Are You,” quiz to find out which of these prestigious colleges and universities fits your personality the best! After you take the quiz, you will be entered to win a free 2021 Virtual College Tour Experience! the 2021 (Virtual) Jump Start College Tour is 4 jam-packed days of everything you need to know about college and what to expect. Be empowered and informed as you make the important decision; what university or college to attend?
Take Quiz Below and Be Entered to Win
All brought to you by:
Also On Power 107.5: