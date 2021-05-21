Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeremih Lands New Role On STARZ Power Spinoff

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jeremih Lands New Role On STARZ Power Spinoff

Jeremih just landed a role in Starz Power spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.

Do remember, this is the spinoff starring Tommy Egan’s, played by Joseph Sikora, after he leaves New York City. According to reports, Chicago singer/songwriter Jeremih will play the role of Elijah, a leader in the CBI who is fully aware of the drug game and is okay with bending the rules from time to time.

This is great news to fans of the series and fans of the ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em Singer’ as has been very open about his life-threatening case of COVID-19 last year.

Is Nick Cannon Expecting Seventh Child ?

Looks like Nick Cannon has been a baby making machine lately. In March, news broke that Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa are expecting twins and now the ‘WILD N’ OUT’ creator and host is allegedly expecting his 7th bundle of joy with ‘Wild ‘N Out‘ model Alyssa Scott.

Although we have not received an official confirmation from Cannon, Scott posted a photo of her beautiful baby bump on her IG with the caption: “Zen S. Cannon.” When a fan commented asking if the baby was Nick’s, Alyssa responded with smiley Emojis.

