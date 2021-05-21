Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Toughest Athletes: Nike’s New Ad Spotlights Motherhood In An Inspiring Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Nike has been on roll with its creative commercials celebrating athletes from an array of backgrounds, skills, and genders. Nike strives to bring innovation and inspiration to every athlete in the world. They also aim to be more inclusive with the word “athlete” and emphasize that if you have a body, you are an athlete. 

In their latest ad, the focus is on Motherhood. Nike shares; “Pregnancy is the ultimate endurance test. A marathon measured in months, not miles. Some days you feel powerful. Other days, you don’t. But you keep going, because you’re a mother. And mothers are the toughest athletes there are.” Nike’s new clothing and products are designed to help mothers every step of the way through their pregnancies and postpartum. “No matter what you do or how you do it, you are the toughest athlete.”

Click here to see more of Nike’s video content and commercials.

RELATED: Would You Wear Nike Kitten Heels? [POLL]

RELATED: Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind #NikesForNurses

RELATED: Paris Alexandra Went From Anonymous Fit Model To The Perfect Fit For Nike

Claire Huxtable Declared Greatest TV Mom on Mother’s Day, Tough To Argue

9 photos Launch gallery

Claire Huxtable Declared Greatest TV Mom on Mother’s Day, Tough To Argue

Continue reading Claire Huxtable Declared Greatest TV Mom on Mother’s Day, Tough To Argue

Claire Huxtable Declared Greatest TV Mom on Mother’s Day, Tough To Argue

[caption id="attachment_970256" align="aligncenter" width="448"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Who is the greatest fictional TV mother in history? Per Twitter, it’s looking like Claire Huxtable, portrayed by Phylicia Rashad, of The Cosby Show, and it’s not even close.   https://twitter.com/strongblacklead/status/1391392724700520452 The good folk at the Strong Black Lead posed the question, and sure enough, a lot of people reacted. Claire Huxtable never laid a finger on any of her TV children. But her verbal bars were the stuff of “you know you done f*cked up” legend. Vanassa Huxtable going with her friends to a concert in Baltimore  for “big fun” and getting caught up in the struggle is one segment that always comes up. https://twitter.com/trez_Legit/status/1391403634777333770 Before you say it, Claire Huxtable is a fictional character, as was Cliff Huxtable, portrayed by the thoroughly disgraced Bill Cosby. Leave it at that—Cosby’s real-life transgressions have nothing to do with the stories immortalized on television. If it tarnishes your view on the show, so be it. If you still enjoy it, that’s fine, too. https://twitter.com/BlaqMarquee/status/1391413611986231304 As far as Claire Huxtable’s greatness as a TV mom, Twitter has been sharing their favorites moments and we’ve compiled the best in the gallery. Also, Florida Evans from Good Times is getting plenty of flowers. https://twitter.com/hollyrpeete/status/1391404052760735748

The Toughest Athletes: Nike’s New Ad Spotlights Motherhood In An Inspiring Way  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close