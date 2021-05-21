Lil Jon Is Taking Over HGTV This Summer With New Home Improvement Series ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

From performing on stages to entertaining on network television, it’s a wonder what Atlanta rap star and DJ Lil Jon can’t do. He debuts his latest venture with HGTV for a new home improvement series entitled Lil Jon Wants To Do What?
The show is currently in production in his hometown of metro Atlanta. The series follows him with designer and expert builder Anitra Mecado, who filmed DIY Network’s Mega Dens in Atlanta as well.
The network describes the show as, “Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”
Lil Jon seems thrilled to use his fun and innovative ideas to add to the home improvement and design space. He tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a press release, “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”
The rapper has never been one to follow rap trends or a conventional music career. After wrapping up his work in production, creating music for himself, and inventing his own genre of “crunk” music, he took one of his most interesting and rewarding leaps yet by becoming an electronic dance movement DJ. He has since performed on stages and festivals all over the world.
Now adding to his unconventional repertoire of career choices, Lil Jon and Anitra will push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious home renovations and ideas that are daring and transformative.
HGTV shared in the press release, “With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.”
Lil Jon is quite entertaining so it is no surprise he has appeared on several television shows long before HGTV. In 2011 and 2013, Lil Jon competed on Celebrity Apprentice. He has had a special guest appearance on Tiny House Nation, Hell’s Kitchen, Hip Hop Squares and American Idol.
Lil Jon’s new show Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is said to debut on HGTV this summer.
Lil Jon Is Taking Over HGTV This Summer With New Home Improvement Series ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ was originally published on globalgrind.com