Justin Bieber’s coming back to Columbus next year! Text “JUSTIN” to 71007 right now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Justice World Tour, May 16 2022 at The Shot! Text Message and Data Rates may apply.
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Win Tickets to See Justin Beiber
- Solange’s Saint Heron Launches Its Next Phase In An Urgent Effort To Preserve Black and Brown Art
- Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
- 18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In California High School’s 106-Year History
- Did You Know: Missy Elliott Improvised Her Entire Cameo In This Popular 2000’s Film
- Model Monday: Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
- Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Rips His Pants On ‘SNL’ + Lil Baby To Headline Atlanta’s Birthday Bash
- Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
- Angie’s Motivation: “Don’t Be Afraid To Start Over Again”
- Atlanta Couple’s Argument Left The Girlfriend With A Bullet In Her Back
