Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to See Justin Beiber

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Justin Bieber Live Contest_RD Columbus WCKX_May 2021

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Justin Bieber’s coming back to Columbus next year! Text “JUSTIN” to 71007 right now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Justice World Tour, May 16 2022 at The Shot! Text Message and Data Rates may apply.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

 

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close