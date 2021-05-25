According to NBC4i, Columbus Police said a 16-year-old boy is dead and another man is injured following a shooting in Franklinton Monday night.
Ty-Sean M. Finch, 16, was found on the 1400 block of West Broad Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
The second victim, a 32-year-old man, drove himself to the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said a fight led to the shooting.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com