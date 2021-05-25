The 614
HomeThe 614

Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, Columbus Police said a 16-year-old boy is dead and another man is injured following a shooting in Franklinton Monday night.

Ty-Sean M. Finch, 16, was found on the 1400 block of West Broad Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, drove himself to the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said a fight led to the shooting.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close