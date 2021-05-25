The 614
Franklin County Votes to Drop Mask Order

According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Board of Health voted Monday to do away with the county’s mask order.

The board of health said the change does not affect statewide health orders, which are also set to expire for vaccinated adults on June 2.

The Ohio health orders still require face coverings and other health orders for the state’s K-12 schools.

The board recommends that businesses, schools, and organizations ask employees, visitors, and customers to wear masks while inside their facilities.

