According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Board of Health voted Monday to do away with the county’s mask order.
The board of health said the change does not affect statewide health orders, which are also set to expire for vaccinated adults on June 2.
The Ohio health orders still require face coverings and other health orders for the state’s K-12 schools.
The board recommends that businesses, schools, and organizations ask employees, visitors, and customers to wear masks while inside their facilities.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- 7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit
- White Foster Mom Accused Of ‘Medical Child Abuse’ After Investigators Uncover Mistreatment Of Adopted Black Daughter
- Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s Ex, Wants The Crib & Child Support
- Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
- New Bill in Ohio to Allow College Athletes to be Paid for Certain Things
- Security Footage From the Deadly Bicentennial Park Shooting Released
- Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting
- Quadruple Homicide in West Jefferson
- Franklin County Votes to Drop Mask Order
- George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police Reform Bill Stalls In Senate
Franklin County Votes to Drop Mask Order was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com