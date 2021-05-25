According to NBC4i, A major piece of legislation involving college athletes and their name, image, and likeness (NIL) will be introduced Monday afternoon by Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg).
During a news conference, Antani announced he would be filing the bill later in the day that would allow Ohio college athletes to be compensated for their NIL.
Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith was also in attendance. He said the school will spend the month of June teaching OSU student athletes the proper way to get compensated for their NIL.
For the full NBC4 story click here
New Bill in Ohio to Allow College Athletes to be Paid for Certain Things was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com