LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With Off-Season bumping out of speakers from the barbershop to the BBQ, J. Cole’s got another banger on his hands and with that comes the visuals for fan favorite cuts.

Today the MC from N.C. comes through with some new visuals for “Applying . Pressure” in which Cole gets all gritty and gutter with his steez and roams the subways of NYC before taking to the streets of the Big Apple. Anyone been watching him play ball in the African Basketball League? Thoughts?

From keeping it gritty to keepin’ it pimpin,’ Young M.A gets her mack on and for her clip to the Rubi Rose assisted “Don Diva” enjoys a private show while Rose works the poll without taking anything off. Reminds us of LL Cool J’s “Doin’ It” video.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bruh Bruh featuring Lil Durk, Sada Baby featuring Big Sean and Hit-Boy and more.

J. COLE – “APPLYING . PRESSURE”

YOUNG M.A FT. RUBI ROSE – “DON DIVA”

BRUH BRUH & LIL DURK – “QUARANTINE IN HOUSTON”

SADA BABY FT. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “LITTLE WHILE

L’ORANGE & NAMIR BLADE – “NIHILISM”

LAA LEE – “DIRT BOUNCE”

J. Cole “applying . pressure,” Young M.A ft. Rubi Rose “Don Diva” & More | Daily Visuals 5.25.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: