Reading Levels Drop for Third Graders Statewide Due to Pandemic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The OSU study, published in January, also found that learning loss was more significant in districts that had no in-person instruction when the 2020-2021 school year began.

Columbus City Schools was one of those districts.

According to NBC4i they requested third grade reading test results over five years and found a significant drop in scores during the pandemic.

Third grade reading skills are tested once in the fall, to establish a benchmark, and again in the spring, to track improvement. CCS provided spring test scores for the school years ending in 2017-2019, and fall test scores for this school year and last.

The spring reading test was canceled in 2020, and results for the spring 2021 reading test will not be available until June 28, according to the district.

Students are encouraged to sign up for the Summer Experience program, to prevent any further learning loss before next school year. Information on the program can be found here.

Has your childs learning been affected during the pandemic?