Ohio Mom Found Not Guilty After Leaving Kids Alone in Motel While She Worked

Its hard to find childcare these days, especially with the pandemic that place a lot of childcare workers without a job. Trust me I would know, finding care for my youngest wasn’t an easy haul.

An Ohio mom was found not guilt of child endangerment in a pretrial hearing in Ohio this past week. Authorities were alerted a 9, 7, and 3 year old were living inside of a Motel 6 after the father alerted them. The mother was later arrested at her job Little Caesers where she worked down the street.

The story went viral and gained headline attention, and people donated to the family raising over 100,000 for the woman and her children. Now that she is not facing any charges she intends to purchase a home for her family and provide for her children.

I am happy her and her children!

What are your thoughts on this story?