LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Want to win $1,000 with a chance to win a trip to #Atlanta to hang out at #BirthdayBashATL and a #LasVegas flyaway to see #BrunoMars in concert? @MorningHustleShow’s got the juice. Just be caller no. 100 at 1-866-HUSTLE-8 (1-866-487-8538)! More details at TheMorningHustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: