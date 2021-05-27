Diva’s Daily Dirt: 2021 BET Awards Top Nominees

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion + Da Baby Lead In 2021 BET Award Nominations

The nominees for the 2021 BET Awards have just been announced and some of our favorites are up to grab a trophy!

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack this year with seven nominations each! Megan Thee Stallion is up for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for WAP, ‘Album of the Year,’ for Good News, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award (x2),’ and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).

Da Baby is also up for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Blame it on Baby, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ and four noms for ‘Best Collaboration’ for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry-Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (What’s Poppin- Remix).

Cardi B who’s in the categories for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ twice for WAP and UP. Drizzy Drake also earned 5 nominations including, ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist.’

The big show is set to air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 PM ET/ PT with a live “vaccinated audience.”

Mary J. Blige To Be Inducted Into Apollo Walk Of Fame

MJB The Queen just keeps making history!

Mary J. Blige is set to be inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame on Friday, May 28th. The unveiling is free and open to the public.

The well-deserved Grammy winning singer joins a line of superstar inductees like Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, and the Pips, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, and most recently, the original Temptations.

