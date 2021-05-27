Pennsylvania Board Makes Decision On Bill Cosby’s Request For Parole

Once lovingly referred to as “America’s Dad” due to the massive success of his hit family sitcom The Cosby Show, fallen actor Bill Cosby has spent the last three years in prison following a 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.
|| RELATED: Pennsylvania Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s Appeal At ‘Prior Bad Acts’ Hearing ||
|| RELATED: Cosby’s Sex Crime Conviction Will Be Reviewed As Court Accepts His Appeal ||
Cosby, now 83 years old, hoped to avoid serving the full ten years of his sentence, as the The Pennsylvania Parole Board considered his application for an early release at a May 11 hearing.
On Thursday (May 27), news broke that the board rejected Cosby’s petition to be released, citing his refusal to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.
“We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied,” He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.” Wyatt said.
The Board also noted that Cosby received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.
Despite being behind bars, Cosby’s Twitter page is occasionally updated. Back in March, a post was made from his account updating followers on the status of his appeal.
Last June, Wyatt told members of the press that his client’s guilty verdict was an indictment on not just Cosby, but of all people of color in the United States.
“As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,” Wyatt said. “We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
1. "What About Your Friends"1 of 15
2. On The TLC Tip2 of 15
3. Crazy, Sexy, Cool3 of 15
4. The 90s Was A Time Like No Other4 of 15
5. We Love You Lisa5 of 15
6. Kandi & Left Eye6 of 15
7. TLC on Oprah (1992)7 of 15
8. Ladies Night!8 of 15
9. Left Eye & Whitney Houston9 of 15
10. Left Eye Had A Style All Her Own10 of 15
11. Brandy & Left Eye11 of 15
12. T-Boz & Left Eye12 of 15
13. Girl Power13 of 15
14. Teddy Riley, TLC, Kriss Kross & Jermaine Dupri14 of 15
15. A Lil 1992 Flava15 of 15
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Pennsylvania Board Makes Decision On Bill Cosby’s Request For Parole
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: 2021 BET Awards Top Nominees
- G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome First Child Together [Photo]
- Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over His In-Custody Death After $10M Settlement
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over “Journalists Of Color Only” Interview Rule
- BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return
- 9 People Killed In A Mass Shooting In California + Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman
- Happy Birthday: 10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000
- Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
- Naomi Osaka Ditches Press Briefings To Prioritize Her Mental Health In An Open Letter
Pennsylvania Board Makes Decision On Bill Cosby’s Request For Parole was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com