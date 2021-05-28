LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Jay Z Mentions ‘Kardashians’ on New DMX Record

Jay Z is featured on DMX’s highly anticipated posthumous album, Exodus.

On the song ‘Bath Salts’ featuring Jay Z and Nas, Hov is heard rapping:

“come be my Kardashian, Queen of the come up”

Fans are having mixed reactions on Twitter about Hov mentioning the Kardashians although it is unclear which Kardashian he was referring to too. We do know that Kim Kardashian attended Bey and Jay’s private Oscar party earlier this year after rumors that the Carters had cut off ties with Kanye and Kim years ago. Take a listen to the record for yourself and decide what the big deal is:

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Mentions ‘Kardashians’ on New DMX Record was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: