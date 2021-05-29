Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is still living her best life…and it shows! On a recent episode of Dish Nation, the 39-year-old reality star and TV personality gave a brief update on her relationship with her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia. While the Dish hosts discussed Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’s recent trip to the tattoo parlor to get matching tattoos as documented on their Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Porsha revealed that she recently got new ink as well to show her love for her new man.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show you love someone,” she revealed to her co-hosts. “I got my fiance’s middle name tattooed on my neck. I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody.” The Dish hosts appeared to be just as surprised as we all are, including Sherri Shepherd who excitedly asked the questions we were all thinking. “You did?! You got Simon’s name on your neck?!” She exclaimed. “Why you didn’t put it on somewhere where it’s exciting for him to go?” To which Porsha replied, “well right here, it doesn’t hurt and you know, I think it’s cute.”

Porsha received some backlash after going public with her new boo, who appeared on a few episodes of last season’s RHOA as Falynn Guobadia’s husband. But, in true Porsha fashion, our good sis is unbothered since going public with her new relationship and is living it up with her new man in Mexico as we speak!

And as far as wedding planning goes, the newly engaged couple are already three steps ahead! On another episode of Dish Nation, Porsha revealed that they are going to have multiple weddings as part of Simon’s culture, and an extra one just because. “He’s African so we’re going to have a native [inaudible] custom ceremony, a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that’s out of the country,” she said.

Porsha shared the clip of her comments on Instagram and captioned the video, “Three wedding [sic] and a funeral for the haters.”

Don’t miss…

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: