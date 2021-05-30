Marlo Hampton, Joie Chavis & More Break The Internet With These Mugler Leggings And Prove It’s The Perfect Sexy Summer Item

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Summer is (un)officially here and a new season means new everything – especially when it comes to fashion – and over the last few weeks, we’ve seen some of our favorite celebrities rocking a whole new fashion trend that’s sure to heat your summer all the way up.

Joie Chavis, Shantel Jackson, Ari Fletcher, and Marlo Hampton have all been spotted out on the town rocking these sexy spiral Mugler leggings, which appear to be a cute alternative for those nights when you want to look sexy but also want to be comfortable. The leggings are a part of Mugler’s Spring 2021 collection and were designed by Mugler creative director, Casey Cadwallader.

Available in-store and online, these skin-tight stretch leggings were designed with compression capabilities as a way to pay homage to the label’s fascination with motorsports and come in sheer or colorful styles. You can pair the look with a cropped jacket, halter top or blazer, and pointy or strappy heels. If you’re into treating yourself, these leggings might cost you anywhere from $390 -$620 depending on the design, color, and style,

Down to splurge but in need of more outfit inspiration? Check out how some celebs are styling their spiral Mugler stretch leggings below!

Marlo Hampton

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton is known for having a killer sense of style so we’re not surprised that she pulled this look off so well! She paired her black and blue Mugler stretch leggings with a black cut-out bodysuit and strappy heels.

Joie Chavis

The beautiful Joie Chavis paired her sheer and black spiral leggings with a sexy black halter top and black pointed-toe heels. She wore the look for a Friday night out where she flicked it up for the ‘Gram and danced the night away.

Ari Fletcher

Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher rocked another pair of these sexy Mugler leggings, this time in pink, grey, and black spirals. She paired the look with a sleeveless black bodysuit, pink strappy heels, and a furry pink bag and looked adorable in her Instagram photoset.

Shantel Jackson

Model and aspiring actress Shantel Jackson bared it all in her Mugler leggings, and she looked d*mn good while doing it! Rocking the same mesh and black pair as Joie Chavis, Miss Jackson paired her look with a lime green cropped sweater and black pointed-toe heels.

Don’t miss…

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer?

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

Marlo Hampton, Joie Chavis & More Break The Internet With These Mugler Leggings And Prove It’s The Perfect Sexy Summer Item was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: