National
HomeNational

Ohio Vax A Million UPDATE

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

According to NBC4i.com The Ohio Department of Health says more than 3 million adults in the state have signed up for the Vax-A-Million lottery.

The ODH released Tuesday that there are a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of f 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s

draw studio in Cleveland Monday. The winners will be announced Wednesday, June 2, at 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot may register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

Have you entered that Vax A Million?

Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs
5 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close