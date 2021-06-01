The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Da Baby Questioned By Miami Police 

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Radio One Digital

Da Baby Questioned By Miami Police

 

Da Baby reportedly was one of several people detained for questioning after Monday night in Miami after a shooting on South Beach. Sources say the shooting happened just after 11:30pm outside Prime 112 restaurant. Two people were shot. One suffered a leg injury while the other was shot in the shoulder. According to TMZ, detectives are actively following leads but no arrest has been made yet.

 

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 4

WENN.com

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

 

The party continues for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as they’ve just officially announced their festival dates.  The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

 

Advance ticket sales kick off Friday, June 4 at 10AM PT

 

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Da Baby Questioned By Miami Police   was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close