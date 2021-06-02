Jacquees Body Slammed A Man After He Punched Dreezy In The Face [VIDEO]

Dreezy is speaking out in defense of Jacquees after a video went viral of the aftermath of an altercation where she was assaulted in Mexico.
It is unclear what caused the man to assault the Chicago rapper but in the video, you can see the unidentified man struggling to get up after Jacquees reportedly bodyslammed him as a result of punching Dreezy in the face.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
She went on Instagram live to clear up what happened.
“I’ma just clear it up real quick,” she explained. “… A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n***a, kicked him in his face— that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n***a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation.”
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SEE ALSO:
Jacquees On Why This May Be His Last QueMix Project, DMX’s Impact, Signing With Cash Money + More
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime
Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
1. Queen Latifah - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Lil' Kim - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Missy - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Lauryn Hill - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Nicki Minaj - Greatest Female RappersSource:Bernard Smalls 5 of 10
6. Rapsody - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Foxy Brown - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Da Brat - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Rah Digga - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Remy Ma - Greatest Female RappersSource:Getty 10 of 10
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Jacquees Body Slammed A Man After He Punched Dreezy In The Face [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com