Ohio Mother In Trouble For Throwing One of Her Sons Out The Window

Arrested woman woman feeling guilty

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

Police have taken into custody a woman who threw her one son out of “a second story window” before trying to do the same with her second son.

Candace Johnson, 37, is now facing charges on “child endangering, domestic violence and felonious assault.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The incident took place at her home in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue Southwest in Canton on Friday, May 28.

The children are two and five years of age. The child that she successfully threw out the window suffered internal injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.

No motive and further information regarding what happened with Johnson and her sons has been released.

For now, it is not clear why she decided to throw her children out of her own window.

 



 

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

