According to NBC4i, With Ohio’s COVID-19 health order now lifted, including the state mask mandate, there is still a mask mandate in Columbus.
In the case of Columbus’ mask ordinance, the City Attorney’s office said it is still in effect until city council repeals it.
As for enforcement of Columbus’ mask order, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health said, “We continue to inspect our licensees as we have always done with less attention to COVID health orders now.”
Columbus City Council is set to discuss the city’s mask ordinance at Monday’s meeting, a spokesperson said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time In Foster Care, A System That Routinely Fails Black Children
- The Lo Down: Nicki Minaj Reacts To LeBron James Says Future Belongs On Rap’s Mount Rushmore
- OHIO: State Mask Mandate Lifted But Not in Columbus
- Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June
- Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest
- Mayor Ginther Appoints Columbus First Black Female Police Chief
- Jacquees Body Slammed A Man After He Punched Dreezy In The Face [VIDEO]
- J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
- Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Lead Another Matter Of Urgent Concern: Voting Rights
- Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
OHIO: State Mask Mandate Lifted But Not in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com