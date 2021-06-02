The 614
HomeThe 614

30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Lashaye Genisis Bowles and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts Mug Shot

Source: Pickaway County Jail / Pickaway County Jail

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio State Troopers confiscated approximately $30,000 worth of drugs — including a mixture called “grey death powder” — during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.

Troopers say “grey death” is a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil. They also seized about 235 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspects are both Detroit residents: Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts 25. They have been federally charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, they each face up to 33 years in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close