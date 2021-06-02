CLOSE
“PERIOD! Our first solo debut,” wrote JT on Instagram in the caption of a screenshot from chart aggregate source chart data confirming the news. “I’m so happy for us because we’re always counted out I heard ‘you missed it’ so many times when I got out!” she continued, referring to her brief stint behind bars in the early days of their success.
“Twerkulator” Becomes City Girl’s 1st Solo Billboard Chart Debut was originally published on wiznation.com