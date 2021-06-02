Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael B. Jordan In ‘Creed III’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The cast of Creed III just got a lot tougher thanks to the addition of another Black actor out of Young Hollywood that’s built like an action figure and not named Michael B. Jordan. It’s now being reported that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is set to square up in the ring with MJB’s titular character for the upcoming third film in the Rocky spinoff series.

According to Deadline, MGM and Michael B. Jordan, who makes his directorial debut with this film, are seriously vying for Majors to join the cast. Sources say they see him starring alongside MBJ as the ring nemesis of Adonis Creed.

Here’s the tip Deadline provided on what’s been revealed so far for Creed 3, which is still in early development:

“The deal isn’t quite done yet and they are working through the logistics of Majors’ busy dance card. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad return for the third installment of the Rocky franchise spinoff, but Sylvester Stallone decided not to come back this time. The script is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.”

Anyone that even tuned in for one episode of the outstanding HBO series saw that Jonathan Majors gave a standout performance throughout, showcasing that he’s both physically fit for the role and has the acting chops to pull it off as well. In addition to Lovecraft Country, Majors has given impressive performances in projects like 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco and the Spike Lee-directed Da 5 Bloods for Netflix. You’ll also see him as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in addition to the Jeymes Samuel-directed Western The Harder They Fall for Netflix and Black Label Media’s Devotion.

Could you see these two going at it in the ring for Creed III? Sound off!

