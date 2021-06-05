National
Best Counties in Ohio To Raise Your Family

Well if you’re like me I am always looking for the perfect area where I can raise my family, and at the op of my list is quality school systems. Next to a good school system are the family friendly activities that the neighborhood may offer, and the diversity of the people. A website called Stackers has put together a very cool list of the counties that are the best to raise a family.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season.If you’d like to se the list they include counties like Hancock, Allen, Clermont, Montgomery, and more just CLICK HERE!

