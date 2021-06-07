Magic Exclusive: Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Many Prince fans would recognize Billy Sparks right away as “Billy” the Minneapolis club owner of ‘The Ave.’ in Purple Rain. But what many Prince fans don’t know is that Billy and Prince were truly friends all the way until the day Prince passed away.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We caught up with Billy and had a chance to hear priceless stories of why Billy carries a flip phone, of course, Prince had something to do with it, little-known stories from the set of Purple Rain, his fondest memory of Prince, and more.

RELATED STORIES

Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here

Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse

Prince Through The Years 23 photos Launch gallery Prince Through The Years 1. Prince speaks onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Source:false 1 of 23 2. Prince at the Grammy Awards. Source:false 2 of 23 3. Prince speaks onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center. Source:false 3 of 23 4. Prince performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 10, 1997 in Mountain View, California. Source:false 4 of 23 5. Musician Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Source:false 5 of 23 6. Prince plays guitar on stage during a concert, 1985. Source:false 6 of 23 7. US singer Prince attends the French Tennis Open round of sixteen match between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 2, 2014. Source:false 7 of 23 8. Prince performs on stage, London, 1993. Source:false 8 of 23 9. Prince performs on stage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour, Wembley Arena, London, August 1986. Source:false 9 of 23 10. American singer and songwriter Prince stands on stage with his arms outstretched, wearing high-waisted white pants, circa 1990. Source:false 10 of 23 11. American singer-songwriter Prince performing on stage, 1986. Source:false 11 of 23 12. Recording artist Prince leaving the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 25, 2007 in West Hollywood. Source:false 12 of 23 13. Musician Prince accepts the Male R&B Award (L) from actress Mo’Nique and singer Rihanna onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006. Source:false 13 of 23 14. Prince performing at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. on October 10th, 1997. Source:false 14 of 23 15. Musician Prince holds up singer Patti LaBelle’s shoe during her performance at the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010. Source:false 15 of 23 16. Musician Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI Half-Time Press Conference at the Miami Convention Center on February 1, 2007 in Miami, Florida. Source:false 16 of 23 17. Prince performing in NYC at the Bottom Line on February 15, 1980. Source:false 17 of 23 18. RITZ CLUB Photo of Prince. Source:false 18 of 23 19. Prince stands up to collect the award for Best International Artist at the British Record Industry Awards. Source:false 19 of 23 20. Singers Sheila E (left) and Prince arriving for a tour of Britain, July 25th 1988. Source:false 20 of 23 21. Kim Basinger with singer Prince, circa 1988. Source:false 21 of 23 22. Prince at the MTV/VH1 Party, Round House, London. Source:false 22 of 23 23. Goodbye Prince. Rest in Peace. Source:false 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Prince Through The Years Prince Through The Years

Magic Exclusive: Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com