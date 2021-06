LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is going to be a hot girl summer! Just a few days after announcing her return, Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion is announcing new music is coming!

The “Body” rapper took to Instagram today ( June 7) to announce her next single, “Thot S***: will be dropping on Friday, June 11.

Get your knees together because it’s going to be a hot girl summer!

