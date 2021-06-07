According to NBC4i, The Columbus City Council voted Monday to repeal the city’s mask ordinance.
Council members wanted to make clear, however, that the pandemic is not over, saying this is a phase of transitioning.
The vote to repeal the order was passed unanimously Monday but doesn’t go into effect until Mayor Andrew Ginther signs it, which his office said could be done either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Repealing the ordinances will allow Columbus to fall in line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will have a choice on masking whether they are inside or outside.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- SAVE THE DATE: Music Business Mondays
- Columbus City Council Votes to Cancel Mask Mandate
- Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’ On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights
- Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
- Ohio Woman Dies After Passing Out On Roller Coaster
- Win Tickets to See The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks
- Tiffany Haddish Will Portray Track & Field Icon “Flo-Jo” In Upcoming BioPic
- 4 Tips Inspired By Jennifer Lopez On How To Live A Hot Girl Summer
- The Lo Down: Simon Shares The Video Receipts Allegedly Proving Falynn Cheated On Him
- 7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night
Columbus City Council Votes to Cancel Mask Mandate was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com