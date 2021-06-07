Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking A Bikini And Her Natural Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to Instagram, a few days ago, and the H-Town Hottie is shutting it down already. The ‘Legendary’ host and rapper appeared on the ‘gram in an itty bitty blue bikini and billowing natural curls that have all her celebrity friends swooning in the comments section. She captioned the image, “While I was away” reminding fans she’s been sticking to her own hottie bootcamp and tending to her tresses.

This weekend, Megan also teased new visuals and music while commanding all hotties to address her as “Snow” in the caption.

Megan went on a social media break to recharge, last month, before announcing it on Instagram. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

While away, we can assume Meg was working on music, enjoying her relationship with song-writer Pardi and using Mielle Organics to keep her hair flowing and healthy. As Mielle Organics’s first gobal ambassador, Megan revealed she uses “the Moisture Rx Shampoo and conditioner to get my curls juicy and moisturized! These products by @MielleOrganics got my curls poppin.”

In other Megan news, there’s new music on the way. In another post of what appears to be a single cover or album art, Megan wrote “Thot Sh*t 6/11 Presave it now hotties.”

And when she isn’t in the studio, she’s cutting up as a judge on HBO Max’s high energy show Legendary.

