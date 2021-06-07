Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeff Bezos Is Headed To Outer Space Next Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jeff Bezos Is Headed To Outer Space Next Month

So it looks like the world’s richest man will be taking a little trip to outer space next month. Yup, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of the multinational technology company, Amazon, is bringing his brother along for the ride.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Jeff said in an Instagram post on Monday. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

New Shepard is the name of his Bezos’ Blue Origin space company and they have been reportedly testing its flights since 2012. There have been a total of 15 successfully completed test flights so far, but none have carried any real passengers.

The first crewed flight is set to take off on July 20, 2021, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. If successful, this will make Jeff Bezos the first billionaire to ever travel into space.

Simone Biles Makes History With Seventh U.S All Around Title

I know that’s right!

Congratulations to the amazing Simone Biles as she just became the first American woman to earn her seventh U.S All-Around title! According to NBC Sports, Simone has won every single all-around competition she has ever entered since 2013.

She was previously tied with Clara Schroth Lomady, who won her titles between 1945 and 1952. Now she is tied with Alfred Jochim, for most wins by any American.

We love to see it!

