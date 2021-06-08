LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Pooh Shiesty Turns Himself To Miami Authorities

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has turned himself into authorities in Miami in connection with a recent nightclub appearance that ended with gunfire. According to reports, the ‘Back In Blood’ rappers’ attorney confirmed the news but there are no other details at this time.

Teyana Taylor Is The First Black Woman Named Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive”

Teyana Taylor is making history as the first black woman to hold the title as Maxim magazines ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ issue!

The singer, actress and mother of two celebrated with a lengthy social media message:

Yes, Black Girl Magic!

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pooh Shiesty Turns Himself To Miami Authorities was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: