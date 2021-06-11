Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bernie Mac Biopic On The Way

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

John Legend’s Production Company Producing Bernie Mac Biopic

The story of the legendary Bernie Mac will finally be told on the big screen thanks to John Legend’s production company! That’s right, thirteen years after the King of Comedy’s death, Get Lifted productions will be working with Bernie’s estate for the official biofilm.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Legend’s business partner Mike Jackson announced the company’s involvement during the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

Although there are no further details at this time, we have to ask–who do you think should play Bernie Mac?

Falynn Guobadia Says She Doesn’t Blame Porsha

Falynn Guobadia is telling her truth loud and clear in an intimate sit down with YouTuber Adam Newell the hosts of Up and Adam!

During the interview Falynn explained how stunned she was when she found out that Simon was indeed engaged to RHOA star Porsha Williams. She says she doesn’t blame Porsha for her divorce at all.

“No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage. Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that–not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong–but no, no one has that power.”

Falyn also explained how she and Simon ended up on the latest season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta in the first place and got very emotional when asked what she will miss the most about their marriage.

Watch the full 41-minute tell all to get all of the tea:

