Marion County Outage, Customers of ATT cannot Call 911

Theres a bit of interruption underway in Ohio, according to NBC4i.com the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has reported a service interruption that is not allowing AT&T customers from call 911.

There is no need for a major concern as the issue is hopefully being resolved as this story is being written. More than likely there some sort of pole down or disruption with the lines or satellite that is causing this. Although that is all my guess right there, its clear why a house phone plays a big role in a household. The sheriff’s department urges the public to use a landline or a different service provider to call 911 if reporting an emergency.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue.

