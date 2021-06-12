Ohio Vax A Million Fast Approaching

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another week is upon us, and you have a chance to register to win a million your dollars or an Ohio full ride college scholarship, if you have been vaccinated. You have until Sunday night to get your name in for the second-to-last drawing.

According to NBC4i.com

The deadline to register for the fourth Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Ohioans who have registered previously will automatically have their entries carried over through the last two drawings on June 16th and 23rd.

For the June 9 drawing, ODH said 3,362,203 adults entered to win the $1 million prize, and 143,604 teenagers entered to win a college scholarship.

Some 5.4 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process but not all who are eligible have entered Vax-a-Million, according to ODH.

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). If you registered for any of the first three drawings, you do not need to register for any of the following drawings.

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.