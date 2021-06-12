Kamala Harris Becomes the First U.S. VP to March at Pride Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I think its nice to see people of a high power supporting those who are just trying to have a voice for themselves. Kamala Harris is making big news with marching with the LGBTQ community at a Pride event in D.C. She made a visit to Capital Pride.

Additionally, Kamala Harris briefly spoke about the need for hopefully passing the Equality Act and stated that she and the rest of the Biden administration understand how crucial it is to further advance LGBTQ+ rights, specifically those within the transgender community. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected.

Courtesy of theshaderoom.com