2 Men From Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Suspects In Shooting Death Of Rival Rapper

Two men who are members of a Louisiana Hip-Hop group have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a rival rapper. Michael Brock, 19, was shot and killed after answering the door while attempting to stay low after receiving death threats on social media from the other crew.

According to a report from local news outlet Fox 8 Live, Brock, a member of the Three-13 Hip-Hop crew, was hiding out at the home of an acquaintance in the Sunset Acres Housing Complex in Bogalusa, La. Police say that Tauj Chardez Taplin, 19, of Kentwood, was the shooter who gunned down Brock after he answered the door of the residence and Tyvon White, 19, of McComb, Miss. was the getaway driver.

Taplin and White are members of The Fours, with police adding that White has ties with the Gangster Disciples gang that originated first in Chicago, Ill., according to details laid out in Fox 8 Live’s report. Brock hailed from the same town of Kentwood where Taplin is from, which is in the Tangipahoa Parish.

According to statements made by the Bogalusa Police Department, authorities were able to nab Taplin and White with the assistance of outside agencies and information provided by the POCIC Intelligence Unit, along with surveillance video from cameras stationed at the Sunset Acres Housing Complex.

Taplin and White were located just outside of Houston, Texas, and sparked a high-speed pursuit in the direction of the town of Beaumont. White was arrested in Texas but Taplin got away on foot. However, Lousiana State Police arrested Taplin just outside of Lake Charles.

