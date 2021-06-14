One Week Ahead Of Summer, Wave Of Mass Shootings Reported Across U.S.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As pandemic numbers decrease and more Americans venture outdoors, a wave of violence in which many victims were killed or injured by gunfire has plagued the nation. During the first six months of 2021, a reported 272 mass shootings have taken place, according to Gun Violence Archive.

From Friday (June 11) to Sunday, at least 10 people were killed and another 50 injured in mass shootings across six states. June 20 marks the officials start of Summer, and as many make plans to gather in large groups, the likelihood that the problem will only increase presents a grim reality.

This weekend’s mass shootings include incidents in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Washington state.

On Saturday (June 12) Cleveland police were called to the scene of one such incident. NBC News reports that three people were killed and at least six were hurt during the attack.

Names of the victims have not been released to the public, but the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Buckeye Road near East 89th Street. Cleveland.com provided an update on the age of victims, all of which were adults.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 40-year-old man died at the scene, while another 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old man died at University Hospitals. A bullet grazed a 36-year-old woman in the head, one woman, age 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, a 43-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and a man, whose age was not available, suffered a bullet graze to the head.

A week earlier, Cleveland authorities responded to a late night shooting that left seven people hurt. The June 6 incident occurred in the area of Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road. EMS said two of the six victims transported to an area hospital were in critical condition. A seventh person who was shot refused to be taken to the hospital.

In Austin, Texas, an area known for music and a thriving nightlife became a scene of terror Saturday when officials say at least 13 people were hospitalized following a mass shooting, with two victims listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place on 400 E. 6th Street, which is near Trinity Street. The first 911 call came in around 1:24 a.m. of shots fired in the area. According to Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon, the suspect had a description of a Black male a skinny build and loc-styled hair.

“It was very difficult to contain the scene, it was very difficult for EMS to make their way into this crowd,” Chacon said. “And because of the nature of the injuries, officers had to go ahead and use their police vehicles to put some of these shooting victims into their vehicles and transport them themselves.”

Also in Texas, five people were shot in Dallas, including a 4-year-old girl. All of the adult victims were women. The child’s condition was listed as stable, while the four adults were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On June 11, North Carolina police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 17-year-old, the release said. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene while the three others were taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

That same day, officers in Washington found two people dead after they responded to a shooting in White Center, just south of Seattle. Two other people were hospitalized following the shooting, Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Georgia, police say a 20-year-old man was killed and seven others were wounded in a Friday night shooting in The City of Savannah. Police Chief Roy W. Minter Jr. said at a news conference that investigators recovered 60 shell casings from the scene.

“This may have been the result of a conflict between two groups,” he said.

On Saturday, Chicago authorities searched for a pair of gunmen involved in a shooting that sent 10 people to the hospital, where one woman died.

