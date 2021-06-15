Arts & Entertainment
Lil Baby Now Has 90 All-Time Hot 100 Entries

Right now, Drake has 233 total entries on the chart. He’s followed by Lil Wayne with 173, Future with 123, Nicki Minaj with 118, Kanye West with 109, and JAY-Z with 102. If Lil Baby releases another album before the end of this year, he likely has a chance to pass Eminem, JAY-Z, and maybe even Kanye West before the end of 2021.

Lil Baby Now Has 90 All-Time Hot 100 Entries  was originally published on wiznation.com

